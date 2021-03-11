Local health officials stress importance of getting Vitamin D on sunny days

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The sun shined this week and temperatures reached the 60s in some parts of our region. Family Nurse Practitioner Erica Shrewsbury said after a long winter season, getting out in the sun and getting fresh air is not only a way to celebrate spring coming, it also helps your body get Vitamin D.

“Vitamin D is important to help with your energy and it also helps with your bones,” Shrewsbury said. “People who are more at risk for low Vitamin D are going to be those people who are elderly and your females, so it’s important to keep those levels normal.”

With Governor Jim Justice lowering restrictions during the pandemic, Nurse Practitioner Lisa Walker said the sunshine now gives people another way to see friends and family safely.

“So, it’s a lot easier to be out at maybe you’re going to Grandview or Little Beaver and you’re having a family gathering, you’re out in the sun it feels good, it looks good, but you still have social distancing and you’re still able to see people that you maybe not connected with in the last little bit,” Walker said.

Volunteer Director Erin Reid said if you are looking for ways to get active and outside, Active Southern West Virginia is now starting their in-person classes and activities again.

“We’ve started refit back up, it’s our dance aerobics class,” Reid said. “We also have a couple hikes coming up in the National Park, especially one on the first day of spring which should get a lot of people excited about this weather and get them out and get them moving.

Both Shrewsbury and Walker said just getting up and walking around your block can help boost your energy and mood.