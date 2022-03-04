PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – PikeView High Senior Anyah Brown has been involved in the school’s Junior ROTC program for four years now. After graduation, she’s decided to commit her future to serving our country in the Army National Guard.

We spoke to Brown and asked her how she feels preparing for military duty while the situation between Russia and Ukraine gets more and more tense.

“Honestly at first it’s scary,” said Brown. “As an American citizen of course it’s scary. It’s ‘oh, we might go to war.’ But honestly, reflecting back and talking to my JROTC instructors about it, it is what it is. You know war is bound to happen at some point. And if this is, then I signed up for that. And that’s something I was willing to do and something I’m willing to do now.”

Brown has already completed Basic Training and will head to Advanced Individual Training after she graduates.

Senior Army instructor Steven Compton said Brown’s commitment to service has made her a great leader for the JROTC program.

“At a point in her career in ROTC she was our Battalion Commander. She was in charge of our program,” Compton told 59News. “We’re proud of her.”

Compton said that on average, about 5 students from PikeView’s JROTC program decide on a career in military service every year. He said as a teacher, he worries about those students in times of global conflict, but he also understands how brave young people like Anyah Brown are.

“It’s kind of scary to think some of our students would have to get involved with (Ukraine), but you know, there’s things that we have to do,” said Compton.