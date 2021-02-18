Local hotels prepare for increase in guests following winter weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A mix of winter weather can be seen on the roadways and many travelers and workers will pull off the highway to seek shelter.

Brandon Hamilton is the general manager at the Fairfield Inn in Lewisburg. He said as of Thursday afternoon, there was a limited number of rooms available at the hotel.

“We actually have power companies coming in right now and we have over half the hotel being filled with power company people,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said they expect more than 140 power company employees to take up shelter in hotels in Lewisburg as they prepare for any power outages to come, but if the city of Lewisburg were to lose power, the Fairfield Inn would lose power, too.

“We’ve had power outages for a couple hours at a time,” Hamilton said. “Guests are usually very kind and considerate during this time and work with us. We have battery backups.”

Hamilton chooses to focus on the positives. After facing a challenging year during the pandemic, the surge in guests is welcomed.

“It’s been over since we’ve had this many people in house,” Hamilton said. “So, it’s such a nice feeling the hotels completely full.”