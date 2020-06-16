Local human rights activist praises Supreme Court ruling against LGBTQ discrimination

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A local human rights activist praised Monday’s Supreme Court ruling against LGBTQ discrimination.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled a landmark civil rights law protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination. Locally, the City of Beckley already addressed this issue with an ordinance passed last year. The code now has “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes when it comes to housing, employment, and business.

Robert Dunlap, a member of the Beckley Human Rights Commission, said this new ruling will move to protect people living outside of city limits.

“You could still be discriminated against for public accommodation around here,” Dunlap explained. “Meaning the ambulance can refuse to put you on a gurney if you’re transgender for instance, so yes people need to know that there are still lots of things that we need to do, but these protections have been in place for a year in Beckley and we’re a better city for it.”

Until Monday’s decision, it was legal in more than half of the states in the U.S. to fire, or not hire, workers for being gay, bisexual, or transgender.