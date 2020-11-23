Local hunter prepares for Buck Season

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– West Virginians will soon take their rifles out as Buck Season begins on Monday, November 23, 2020. West Virginia native Jeremiah Gillespie said he has been hunting ever since he can remember.

“Once I was old enough to learn how to walk and learn how to be quiet, alright follow me, lets go shot something,” Gillespie said.

He said he is excited for the season to begin. Gillespie also said his favorite thing about hunting is keeping the family tradition by taking his daughters out to hunt.

“It’s more fun for me to take them out in the woods and watch the kids have a good time and learn majestic the animals are and how they interact with nature. Let them see how the life cycle is like out there in the woods,” Gillespie continued.

Gillespie said because rifle season is only two weeks long, you have to try to get your kills in a lot faster.

“Rifle season is only two weeks, so it is a little bit craned back, so you gotta work out a lot more during rifle season. Get your kills in a lot quicker,” Gillespie stated.

Some tips Gillespie provided for those who want to catch their own dinner…

“Stay safe, and make sure you got your orange and good trigger discipline,” said.

Buck season begins on Monday and will only last for two weeks. After Dec. 6, 2020, hunters must use bows and arrows to hunt.