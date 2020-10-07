Local insurance agent teams up with Bluefield Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A partnership in southern West Virginia is serving up some fire prevention.

Brandon Disney is a local State Farm agent in Bluefield, WV. He teamed up with the Bluefield Fire Department to raise awareness about fire prevention.

This year’s theme is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen. Disney said more than 44-percent of home fires start in the kitchen, and 66-percent of those are caused by food or food preparation items catching on fire. He said a kitchen fire can be minor, or a total loss of everything.

“It’s nice, it’s great being a State Farm agent. That’s part of what we do, we’re here for the community. Anything that we can do to help prevent losses and prevent people from losing their livelihood makes everything worth it,” Disney explained.

Disney said setting up kid-free zones in the kitchen while cooking is a great first step to preventing fires.

Fire Prevention Week lasts through October 10, 2020. During fire prevention week, the Bluefield Fire Department will be giving out smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.