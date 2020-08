PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Country Roads Jeep Club is holding a community prayer event for the patients and employees at Princeton Health Care Center.

The drive-in prayer is taking place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at PHCC. The nursing home is currently battling an outbreak of COVID-19 and the Jeep Club wants to provide support through prayer.

Everyone is invited, but people are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.