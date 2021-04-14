Local law enforcement agencies to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple local law enforcement agencies will be taking back old and unwanted prescription drugs. The drug take-back events are part of a national movement on April 24, 2021.

These events will give people the opportunity to prevent abuse and theft by turning in potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), unused or expired medication can lead to accidental poisoning, abuse, and overdose.

With every local law enforcement agency participating, West Virginians can contact their local law enforcement agency to find a participating location near them. Residents can also find take-back locations and times at the DEA’s Take Back Day webpage.