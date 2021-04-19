Local law enforcement officers discuss importance of National Drug Take Back Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, law enforcement across the Mountain State will take part in the 20th National Take Back Day.

“The drug take back program is essential because it gives people the opportunity to safely dispose of their prescription meds, whether they don’t take the anymore or they are expired,” Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said.

Van Meter said this is a huge day in the state’s fight against the opioid crisis.

“Is this day going to end the problem? No,” Van Meter said. “But it will keep meds off the streets that someone may take and overdose, or maybe get sick or it can keep someone from dying from it.”

If you have any medications to get rid of, they recommend taking all labels off the bottles before handing them in.

“We would like you to do that. We would really like labels off so you don’t have your name out there anyway, the bottles will get thrown away and disposed of and you don’t want your name out there for someone to dig through the trash,” Van Meter said.

Van Meter said they do not accept needles on this day, but they have a box to dispose of those at the sheriff’s department.

The Sheriff’s Department will be at the Crab Orchard Pharmacy from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Beckley Police Department will be at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The West Virginia State Police Beckely Detachment will be at their Beckley office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more locations and information on National Drug Take Back Day, visit Take Back Day.