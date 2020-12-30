Local law enforcement officers discuss importance of not over-serving alcohol

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, which means people could be ringing in 2021 with alcohol.

Restaurants, bars, and local establishments that serve alcohol are being closely watched by law enforcement. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the State of Virginia regulates laws regarding the serving of alcohol and serving too much.

“In Virginia, bartenders, people serving alcohol, have a responsibility to stop serving someone if they can tell that they’ve become too intoxicated,” Hieatt explained.

Hieatt said if someone looks over the limit, do not serve them. He said bartenders and servers can be held liable if the individual they served causes an accident due to their over-serving.

“If they were at a bar if they were at a restaurant, and they’ve been served multiple multiple drinks past limit that they should have been cut off at. Then that could come back on the person that is serving them. That person could be charged that person could be sued,” Hieatt said.

Hieatt said a bar or restaurant that is caught over-serving could risk losing their liquor license and lose the ability to sell and serve alcohol.

Sheriff Hieatt said he wants people to enjoy themselves, especially with the new year coming. He said to those who will be serving those drinking, use common sense and do not be afraid to say no.