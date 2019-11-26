Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hitting the roads for the holidays means leaving the comforts of your own home unattended: a target for intruders. There are, of course, instances where no amount of preparation would have prevented a break-in. With a few simple steps suggested by Lt. Jason McDaniel with Beckley PD, you can lower your home’s risk of being burglarized.

“A lot of people now are having neighbors watch their homes, or not all of the family leaves so someone can check it,” McDaniel said.

If no one is there to help out, some, like Beckley local Chris Delli-Gatti, consider the basics.

“I like to make sure that I leave the lights on a timer and they come on and off while you’re gone so people think you’re home,” Delli-Gatti said. “I make sure the newspaper gets picked up and the mail gets put away.”

Perhaps the most essential device in this digital age is security cameras. If you have a home security system or security cameras, make them obvious to potential intruders. They should be conspicuous so they can see what is going on and be seen. An even greater additive is security cameras like Ring Doorbells, which are motion activated and can be seen through an app.

“Everyone carries their cell phone,” McDaniel added. “If you have your cell phone with you, it sends you an alert and you can look and see if someone’s in your home or it’s a neighbors dog.”

To prevent anyone from even knowing you are away, it is recommended to not advertise your absence online.