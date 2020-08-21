Local leaders address COVID-19 outbreak in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Cases of COVID-19 are rising in Monroe County following a recent outbreak at long-term care facility.
Julie Mundell, the Monroe County District Nurse, said there is outbreak of cases at the Springfield Skilled Nursing Center.
“We do have a long-term healthcare facility that’s experiencing an outbreak in their patients and their staff. and we are starting to see that trickle out and into the community now,” Mundell said.
Mundell said they are encouraging people to remain cautious, only travel when it is necessary, and follow the guidelines set by the CDC.
“We really do strongly encourage wearing your mask, social distancing, trying to stay at least six feet apart from other people, avoiding unnecessary travel, washing your hands. Just some common every-day things we need to do,” Mundell said.
Mundell said community-wide COVID-19 testing will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020. This will be held at the Monroe Health Center located at 200 Health Center Drive in Union. It starts at 9 a.m.
“If you’re concerned, you’re not feeling well, or if you have been around somebody who has tested positive, we do encourage you to come and get tested,” Mundell said.
Stonerise Healthcare representatives released a statement, which can be found below:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (August 21, 2020) Following confirmation that two employees and one patient at Stonerise Healthcare’s Springfield Skilled Nursing Center (Monroe County) tested positive for COVID-19, and in accordance with guidance from the State of West Virginia, all Springfield patients and employees were tested this week for the novel coronavirus. Center-wide testing was completed on Tuesday, August 18. Stonerise has received confirmation that 25 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
“As is our standard practice, we are actively updating patients and their families, employees and other care partners as this situation evolves,” Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack said. “Because we recognize the seriousness of this virus and take seriously our role as a healthcare provider and responsible member of the community, we wanted to share this update more broadly. We are coordinating closely with local and state health officials including the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Monroe County Health Department.”
Stonerise is supporting aggressive safety measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the continuation of state-mandated restriction of in-person visitation, use of advanced personal protective equipment, temporary suspension of therapy services and continuing to follow all infection control policies and CDC guidelines.
“We remain focused on protecting our patients and employees,” Pack said. “And we urge community members to help by embracing the safe behaviors needed to assist in stopping the spread of this virus including social distancing, practicing hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing a mask.”From Stonerise Healthcare Center