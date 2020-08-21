Local leaders address COVID-19 outbreak in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Cases of COVID-19 are rising in Monroe County following a recent outbreak at long-term care facility.

Julie Mundell, the Monroe County District Nurse, said there is outbreak of cases at the Springfield Skilled Nursing Center.

“We do have a long-term healthcare facility that’s experiencing an outbreak in their patients and their staff. and we are starting to see that trickle out and into the community now,” Mundell said.

Mundell said they are encouraging people to remain cautious, only travel when it is necessary, and follow the guidelines set by the CDC.

“We really do strongly encourage wearing your mask, social distancing, trying to stay at least six feet apart from other people, avoiding unnecessary travel, washing your hands. Just some common every-day things we need to do,” Mundell said.

Mundell said community-wide COVID-19 testing will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020. This will be held at the Monroe Health Center located at 200 Health Center Drive in Union. It starts at 9 a.m.

“If you’re concerned, you’re not feeling well, or if you have been around somebody who has tested positive, we do encourage you to come and get tested,” Mundell said.

Stonerise Healthcare representatives released a statement, which can be found below: