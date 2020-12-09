Local leaders urge people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Leaders in one local county say if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed, it may lead to a shutdown.

Mike Honaker is the Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He told 59News there is a spike in COVID-19 cases within Greenbrier County. Honaker said this is because people are getting relaxed when it comes to the guidelines.

“We can all just look into the future and say if this does not get better, it is likely that our government leaders are going to have to make some tough decisions,” Honaker said. “That could include another shutdown to some degree or another of certain places. We don’t want that. That’s not the direction we want to go.”

Honaker urged everyone to follow the guidelines to avoid a potential shutdown. That includes wearing a mask and staying six feet apart.