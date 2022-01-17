Local man helping out with snow removal at church

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The snow may be pretty to look at, but it can take a lot of man power to clear it.

A community member was up bright and early Monday, January 17, 2022, to help with some of the heavy lifting of snow removal.

Preston Dixon was in front of Lewisburg United Methodists Church with a shovel in one hand and a snow blower in the other clearing the way. He said the cold doesn’t bother him when he knows he’s making a difference.

“I love to help everybody. I said to the preacher last week, I couldn’t stand for people to have ice there on the sidewalk and fall, knowing I could of done something about it. I was here last Sunday clearing ice before church service so no one would fall,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he is happy to help anyone else who needs it. The best way to reach him is by text, his number is 681-318-8017.