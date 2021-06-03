Local man uplifted by community after lawn equipment stolen

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Damon “Bimbo” Chapman has called Lindside home for 67 years. He knows the streets like the back of his hand, riding his lawn mower all over town for nearly as long as he’s been alive. But Monday, May 31, 2021, someone took Bimbo’s prized possessions.

“I wanted to strangle somebody and probably would’ve at that time, because it’s taking advantage of him and this is his life,” said Brenda Huffman, Bimbo’s sister.

Bimbo is mute and deaf. His sister Brenda takes care of him, along with much of the community. Family friend Audrea Bowers said when word got out his stuff was stolen, Lindside came together to help their dear friend Bimbo.



“This kind of happened a little faster than any of us expected it to as far as showing up with money and a new mower and everything,” said Bowers.

For just three days Bimbo was without his lawn equipment. His sister said his equipment, even trailer with a new paint color was returned by someone in the community.



Bimbo received nearly $3,000 from the community, a new push mower and his pride and joy back. Now he’s back to giving his famous thumbs up and huge smile to everyone that passes by.

Law enforcement is still investigating the theft.

