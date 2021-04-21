Local manufacturing company looking to hire dozens of workers

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A multi-million dollar investment in a local industrial company is bringing dozens of jobs to southwest Virginia.

Forty new jobs are coming to Bluefield, Virginia and millions of dollars are going into Tazewell County. Local manufacturing company, Lawrence Brothers, is receiving money to expand in southwestern Virginia.

Tim Danielson is the Tazewell County Director of Economic Development. He said the county is focusing on helping local businesses and bringing even more businesses into the region.

“It’s very important to us as well as all of our partners to encourage the growth of existing business as well as to attempt to attract additional business in the highly skilled areas, so that we can get our workforce gainfully employed in those higher skilled positions,” said Danielson.

Danielson said jobs like those at Lawrence Brothers bring in more to the community.

“Highly skilled workforce tends to have a higher multiplication factor in terms of being able to acquire homes, cars, others types of disposable income resources,” said Danielson.

Danielson said Lawrence Brothers has five years to hire 40 employees, but he said if the company continues to do well, he does not believe it will take the full five years.