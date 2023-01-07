BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local martial arts dojo is teaching women how to protect themselves.

Family Martial Arts in Beckley offers the Women Empowered Self Defense program, which teaches Gracie Jiu-Jitsu techniques.

The dojo taught the program for the past several years. Jason Wilcox is the owner and lead instructor at Family.

He said the self-defense techniques taught range from non-violent to violent and are meant to help women in whatever situation they might find themselves in.

“What we focus on in the program is teaching the techniques that are most commonly needed to help a woman defend themselves against an assault that could happen to them, either against a stranger or a non-stranger,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox said the program takes between eight and twelve months to complete and a pink belt is awarded to the attendees upon completion.