Local mental health center provides food bags to those in need

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local mental health center is giving back to those struggling with addiction.

Staff at Southern Highlands in Princeton hand out bags full of food to those battling substance abuse. Team members give out these bags at least once a week to families in Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties.

Dr. Jamie Styons, the Crisis Services Director of Southern Highlands, said they also give out kits and train families so they can intervene if their loved one overdosed.

“We’re able to help them, not just train to reverse an opioid overdose, but also to provide those necessities that they may not be able to reach because of a lack of social services, monetary resources,” Styons said.

Nic Webb, a recovery coach, said Community Connections and Grant’s Supermarket teamed up with the facility to make the food bags possible.

“There’s a lot of parents with a lot of days off and the children, a lot of times, the children are hoping the parents find hope too,” Webb said.

Styons said they also set up the families with programs and services.

“There’s a variety of things we want to help with and this is just the top of that little needle of a much bigger issue that we’re tackling,” Styons said.