Local middle school student makes large donation to Toys for Tots

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the holidays this year with the ongoing pandemic. However, a local middle school student is making sure kids can still have the best Christmas.

Sam Sims isn’t spending money he earns on video games or cool toys, he’s spending every penny on complete strangers. He helps out around the house doing chores, feeding animals, and mowing lawns.



Sims told 59News the money he earns is going back to Toys For Tots. He made a generous donation, but he’s not done yet. The 11-year-old plans to give back even more before the annual Toys for Tots drive is over. Sims said he understands not everyone is fortunate enough to have a special Christmas like he does, and he wants to change that.

Toys For Tots Coordinator JP Stevens, said the donation comes at a perfect time. The season of giving back will no doubt look a lot different as many people are keeping funds tight to make a living with COVID-19 and unemployment. However, Stevens said it’s people like Sims who remind us the future can still look merry and bright.

“It’s really gonna be helpful this year because our donations are really going to be down. Our monetary donations are way down this year too, I even started in August working on it,” Stevens said.

Stevens said he hopes to see even more people with a kind heart as big as Sims this year.

“This was amazing, It would be nice to see everyone do something like that, it would be amazing,” Sims said.

If you would like to apply for Toys for Tots, applications are now being accepted. You can find more information on their website.