Local mom and special needs advocate brings nonverbal communication boards to Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Ashley Guet is a Special Needs Advocate and mom to a child with nonverbal autism. After watching her daughter struggle to communicate with others, she wanted to help her and other nonverbal kids.

Guet got the idea for nonverbal communication boards online and brought it to the principal of Ronceverte Elementary. She also presented her idea to Ronceverte City Council.

“It means everything to me because it’s going to benefit more than just my daughter,” Guet said. “I know there are other kids out here that may not even be nonverbal, they just struggle socially and emotionally, and one of these boards could help them a lot.”

Guet said there will be four boards in total supplied by River City Signs and Tees. Two 4×8 boards will go up at Island Park: one near the park and the other at the track. At Ronceverte Elementary, the pre-k playground will get a board and so will the K through 5 playground.

“It’s got pictures and words on it. It’s going to have different things like ‘play,’ ‘ball,’ ‘bathroom,’ so if they have to go to the bathroom, it’ll be a picture of a toilet with the word bathroom,” Guet said. “A picture of a ball with the word ‘ball,’ so they can point to it.”

Guet said her goal is to have a nonverbal communication board at all 13 schools in the county.

“It means that a lot of the special needs children can get out and socialize with their peers whereas before, maybe some felt isolated because they felt like they didn’t have a way to communicate,” Guet said.

Guet said the boards will be installed over the next couple of months. She said she is also starting a special needs parents support group for all parents and students in the county. You can find that group on Facebook by searching Sunshine and Rainbows.