GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As skiers took a break from the slopes, a local musician filled the air with his own blend of music.

Matt Deal is a singer-songwriter from Bluefield who performed at the Snowdrift Lounge at the Winterplace Ski Resort on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Deal’s performed for almost 17 years and he was glad to perform at a location that he is both familiar with and is close to his home.

Many of the songs Deal performed were ones he wrote himself.

But he said people shouldn’t assume his music is what they typically think of when thinking of music from West Virginia.

“I want people to know that just because somebody comes from West Virginia or Appalachia doesn’t mean you can probably guess what the music is going to sound like,” said Deal. “I like to go all over and just embrace whatever sort of style I want to. I’ve got influences from alternative to classic rock to real weird old jazz to anything and everything in between and there’s no need to put West Virginia musicians in a box because we can do some weird things and you should listen.”

If you want to listen to Deal’s music, check out his Facebook page here.