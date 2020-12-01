Local non-profit organizations benefit from checks given by Food City

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– A local grocery store is giving back to two non-profit organizations that serve meals to those in need. Food City presented two checks for $2,500 on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 to Craig Hammond with the Bluefield Union Mission and Susan Keene with Bland Ministries.

Food City raised the money as part of their Race Against Hunger campaign, which was created to end hunger across the region.

Hammod with the Bluefield Union Mission, said the money will go straight back to the community.

“This will go directly to our food pantry where we will help people in need from a wide area of which Bluefield is the center,” Hammond said.

Keene with Bland Missions, said the money will help with an upcoming holiday meal.

“We’re about to pick up our food right now. We are picking up rolls, drinks, crackers to go in our food boxes along with the vegetables all the sides for a Christmas meal,” Keene said.

Both employees with Bluefield Union Mission, and Bland Ministries say the number of families that need help increased this year because of the pandemic, so every little bit helps.