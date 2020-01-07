Closings
Local non-profit suggests ways to help homeless people in the cold

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) – Cold temperatures pose hard times for homeless and low income people.

Volunteers with the Warm a Heart, Give a Bed organization, like Travis Fritz, recommend donating warm clothes, coats, hats, gloves, and even sleeping bags to local non-profits that can distribute them.

While local establishments are beneficial, Fritz said buying a cup of coffee or meal when you see someone less fortunate in public is sure to make their day.

“At any given moment you can be in that person’s shoes, and it’s best to always be humble and remember that some people don’t have it as good as other people,” Fritz said.

Fritz added, if you cannot help with food or supplies, striking up a conversation with people in need is enough to put a smile on their faces.

