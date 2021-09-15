Local officials ask public to do their part with Mask Up Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As COVID numbers continue to rise each day, public health advocate and Mercer County commissioner Greg Puckett said something needs to be done. Commissioners are now promoting their campaign called ‘Mask up Mercer County,’ asking the public to do their part by wearing a mask.

Puckett said masking up and getting vaccinated are the two best ways to stop the spread and keep yourself and loved ones safe.

“So, we created a flyer, for consistency sake that allows all businesses to be unified in the message that we do need to mask up and not only protect ourselves but protect others. It’s not about us, it’s about how we can protect everybody else,” Puckett said.

Puckett said wearing a mask in large crowds or to the store are both easy ways to stay safe and do what is best for your community. Local businesses around the county can also place these flyers in their storefronts to show the public they do require masks.