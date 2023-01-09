FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

To celebrate, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department enjoyed a luncheon at Smokey on the Gorge alongside other local law enforcement agencies.

Rod Perdue II is Chief Deputy for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and said being recognized makes his tough job worthwhile.

“It’s very important cause you know, our guys are out here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in all law enforcement,” said Perdue. “And one day a year, somebody can come up to you and just say ‘Thank you for your service.’ It means a lot. Goes a long ways.”

During the luncheon, an award ceremony honored law enforcement members for the various positions they held as part of the County’s Law Enforcement Coalition.