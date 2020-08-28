Local organization discusses importance of United Way of Southern WV

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Kim Varney, the Nutrition Coordinator at the McDowell County Commission on Aging, said they have a partnership with United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“They’re always eager to help, willing to help when you need them,” Varney said.

Varney said together, the two organizations ensure one of the more vulnerable populations in the county receive food. She said they provide meals to senior citizens, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rural, homebound, can’t go places. It helps by giving them a meal. A lot of them are alone. They don’t have anyone so the only person they see is the delivery driver,” Varney said.

Proving the food and deliveries go beyond a simple meal. Varney said none of this is doable without the partnership of the United Way.

“It’s a blessing. It helps us reach more people. Without them we couldn’t and wouldn’t be able to feed them,” Varney said.