Local organization encourages people to donate on Giving Tuesday

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you’ve been holding in your generosity for the year, Giving Tuesday is the day to donate. December 1, 2020 is Giving Tuesday, a global movement that began in 2012.

Brittany Masters is the Executive Director for Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County. She told 59News the idea behind Giving Tuesday is instead of having organizations reach out for donations, marketing efforts will inspire people to donate on their own.

“It is strategically placed right before the Holiday season because we know that’s when our heartstrings are being tugged on a little bit more to help others,” Masters said.

Masters said many organizations are struggling this year as some fundraising efforts were canceled due to COVID-19.