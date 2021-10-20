Local organization expanding outreach services in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Hinton REACHH organization recently purchased the second oldest building in Hinton built back in the 1800s.

REACHH provides resources for families and children. Services range from outreach, crisis intervention, counseling, and more.

Doris Selko, Executive Director said there is a lot of renovations before they open its doors.

“It’s wonderful to have that opportunity to be able to do that. We do have an awful lot of work and we’re gonna be doing some fundraisers and asking for donations in order to fund the project down there. It will probably be spring before we get there, but once we’re in there, it’s going to expand our services so much,” Selko said.

The organization plans to open a food pantry in the basement of the current building and move their Child Advocacy Center to the new building. Work on the building is expected to start in the upcoming spring.

