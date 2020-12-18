Local organization receives funding for revitalization project

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization receives money for a revitalization project in Raleigh County.

The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce received $1,080 from the Raleigh County Commission. The money will go towards the 2021 Raleigh County Gateways and Attractions project.

CEO and President of the chamber, Michelle Rotellini, said the chamber wants to beautify and revitalize the five gateways into Raleigh County.

“Think about when you travel, when you go on vacation. One of the first things you usually notice about a community is how clean it is, and the signage, and the lighting. These things all sort of tell you that you’ve arrived. And those things have kind of not really been improved here in Raleigh county in awhile so we felt it was time,” Rotellini said.

The chamber also wants to point visitors to Raleigh County’s best attractions. They will request the money from the commission every year to continue their efforts.