Local organization receives generous grant

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Wade Center received a generous grant to help with everyday costs.

The $10,000 grant was given by the William and Helen Thomas Charitable Trust.

This grant is being used for operating costs. That could range from keeping the lights on to feeding the kids who visit the center everyday.

Karen Harvey with The Wade Center said receiving this grant means so much to the center.

“They granted us $10,000 dollars for operating costs. Which is probably the best gift you can get because it’s not restricted to a particular use for a specific project. If the electric bill needs to be paid, we can pay the electric bill. We can meet our payroll,” said Harvey.

The William and Helen Thomas Charitable Trust is headquartered in Florida. Harvey said The Wade Center applied for the grant even though the trust is not local. Harvey added they are excited to get started bettering the lives of those who enter The Wade Center everyday.