HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Hinton Lion’s Club is selling Christmas trees this year. Trees will be brought in from the Bailey Farm at Bluestone Nursery in Mercer County.

Hinton Mayor Jack Scott told 59News people interested can buy the trees at the park across the street from the Big Four Drug Store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 2020 or until trees run out. Money from the sale will help the club provide eye exams and glasses to people who need them.