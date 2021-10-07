Local organization works to repurpose former Greenbrier Valley Hospital

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Four women from two local counties are working hard to create opportunity in one community.

Amy Hubbard is one of the Board Members for West Virginia Helping Hands, a 501C3 organization. She told 59News they are repurposing the former Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte. This building will offer complete education, serve as an emergency shelter, and even provide a residential program.

“Just because someone has less doesn’t mean they’re worth less,” Hubbard said. “We need to come together. By coming together and helping them overcome the obstacles that are keeping them from being successful, we are putting healthy kids in schools, we are putting people into jobs, we are putting people into jobs, we are paying more taxes.”

The residential program will help educate, give job training, and provide financial guidance to help people live on their own. However, Hubbard said they are still in their fundraising stages.

There is an upcoming golf tournament on October 22nd and 23rd in White Sulphur Springs. Hubbard added they have also partnered with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for their Day of Giving.

If you have any questions regarding the building and the plan, Hubbard encourages you to reach out to the WV Helping Hands Facebook page or you can email your questions to helpinghandsofwv.yahoo.com.