Local organizations looking for donations for blessing boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Pride and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition are partnering up with local businesses to give back to the community. They are holding a blessing box drive to collect items to fill blessing boxes like the one on 3rd avenue around Raleigh County.

They are looking for items like nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items, and clothing.

Below are locations you can bring donations to.