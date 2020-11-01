Local organizations looking for donations for blessing boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Pride and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition are partnering up with local businesses to give back to the community. They are holding a blessing box drive to collect items to fill blessing boxes like the one on 3rd avenue around Raleigh County.
They are looking for items like nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items, and clothing.
Below are locations you can bring donations to.
- Family Coin Laundry, 3704 Robert C. Byrd Drive
- The Brain Training Center, 129 Main Street Suite 407
- Workforce WV, 300 New River Drive
- Pottery Place, 104 Galleria Plaza
- Raleigh County Public Library, 211 North Kanawha Street
- Tickety Boo Mercantile, 337 Neville Street
- Good Life Consignment, 1689 Robert C. Byrd Drive