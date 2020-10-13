Local organizations to hold free drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 is putting the flu season under the microscope this year. So, as we head into Flu season, many clinics and doctors are urging people to get their flu shots.

UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Walgreens, and Heart of God Ministries are holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic. The event will be contactless, to avoid spreading germs. Masks are also required.

Marketing Manager for UniCare, Natalie Robinson, told 59News all flu shots are free, regardless of health insurance coverage.

“We really wanted to outreach to this really diverse community to help close any health disparities,” Robinson said. “If you have health insurance, great. If you don’t, the flu shots are still free, so, we want them to come. We want people to come and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The flu clinic begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Heart of God Ministries. The clinic will end at 2 p.m. The first 100 people to attend will get a free health and wellness swag bag.