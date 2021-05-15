Local pastor talks about importance of churches in community

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of unrest across the globe. Many people decided to head to church for comfort. Mark Bayle is the pastor of Lifeline Church in Hinton.

“The church should be a place of love, where we love our neighbors and meet the needs right where they are,” Bayle said.

Lifeline church has three locations in Southern West Virginia: one in Princeton, one Peterstown, and one Hinton. Pastor Bayle said all three churches give back to the community by giving away free food. During their food pantry outreach, they feed around 700 families a month.

“We meet the needs of the community, whatever they may be, but food has always been tough in Southern West Virginia. And so we have a program called Operation Compassion, where we meet that physical need of food,” Bayle continued.

Bayle said his church wants people to feel welcome because you never what someone may be going through.

“Everybody is at a different place, especially during COVID. Mental health has been at an all time high, and we believe that we have an answer for that. And we believe that meeting somebody in their need, where they can come and find love, especially the love of God,” Bayle continued.

Not only do they help feed the community, they also help people who are trying to recover from drugs.

“We have the program called the Freedom Project. And the goal of the Freedom Project is to try and find the help that you need. We will help you find a rehab center or a detox center, if that is what you need,” Bayle said.

Whether it is helping people during a global pandemic or feeding hungry families, the churches are offering a lifeline to the people of southern West Virginia.