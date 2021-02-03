Local physician assistant discusses affects of cold weather on skin

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — During the winter months, we tend to have less humidity in the air. With less moisture in the air, that can cause our skin to dry up quicker. Kate Bowling is a physician’s assistant at the Dermatology Center in Raleigh County. She said the best thing to do is to protect your skin from the cold.

“The best thing you can do for those areas is going to be to protect them from the cold, like wearing a hat, gloves socks, and making sure those things are dry and it is always good to have a replacement if you are going to be out for a long period of time,” Bowling said.

Bowling also said it is important to keep your skin moisturized and avoid taking extremely hot showers. She also provided tips to help people not get hypothermia.

“Hypothermia is more of a systemically, it’s going to be when your core temperature drops below 95 degrees and the best way to is to have multiple layers and trying to keep warm,” Bowling continued.

She also recommended people limit their exposure to sunlight.

“While it is cold it doesn’t seem like the sun is really out right now, you are still getting some UV radiation on snowy days especially, on snowy days because you are getting direct radiation from the sun, but also indirect when the radiation is bouncing off of the snow,” Bowling stated.

Bowling also suggested people wear sunscreen if you are outside for a long period of time because you can get a sunburn in the wintertime.