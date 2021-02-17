Local police department urges people to exercise caution on dating apps

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dating apps became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought new ways to find love.

Jason McDaniel is a lieutenant with the Beckley Police Department. He said when logging on these apps, you have to exercise caution. McDaniel said to make sure there is a real person behind the name before meeting up. He added you should restrict what information you share and watch out for scams.

“I would come and meet you, but my car is out of gas,” McDaniel said. “Can you send me some money? They’re not gonna come and meet you. They’re just gonna get your money and roll.”

McDaniel said the best thing to do when it comes to online dating is use common sense.