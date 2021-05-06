Local preschool director provides tips to help parents choose a school

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Since the news of a local preschool closing, many parents will have to find a new school for their children.

Rebekah Anderson-Rowe is the Director of Kids of Harmony Preschool in Beaver. She said it is important both parents and children feel comfortable with the school.

“Quality of staff, I think that is an important thing when you consider that you’re children will be with these people almost more during the day than they are with your family. So quality staff and not only for their credentials, all though that is important,” Anderson-Rowe said.

Kids of Harmony Preschool will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Anderson also suggests parents request a tour of the school before signing up their kids. For more information about Kids for Harmony School, visit their website.