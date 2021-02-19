Local priest discusses beginning of Lent

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — This week marked the beginning of one of the holiest seasons in the Christian calendar. The season of Lent began this week.

Lent is a religious journey ahead of the Easter holiday. Father Sebastian Devasya with Sacred Heart Catholic Church said the celebration of Christ will last 40 days.

“During the time of lent we are doing three things: prayer, fasting and almsgiving. In order to do the almsgiving, we give up, importantly we give up sins, we ask forgiveness and during the time of lent we always try to do sacrifices,” said Father Sebastian.



Father Sebastian said these sacrifices can be things like helping the needy and giving up yourself for the betterment of others. He said although the celebration does look different because of the pandemic, he is happy he and others are able to celebrate the Resurrection.