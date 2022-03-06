RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A group of state attorneys general across the country announced an investigation into TikTok’s impact on Americans this week.



The investigation digs into TikTok’s user engagement techniques and algorithm along with the alleged risks that the popular video-sharing site may pose to the mental health of children. The team of investigators is looking to determine whether any of this data collection violated state consumer protection laws.



But one local expert says they could be looking deeper than that.



“Any time we talk about the pervasiveness of data collected by an algorithm and how smart they’re getting at doing that we’re running into a lot of friction in the United States,” said Dr. Jimmy Ivory, professor of communications at Virginia Tech. “Between commercial powers that drive our media machine like letting us have social media for free and privacy concerns especially privacy concerns that we don’t even know we’ve dealt with yet.”



States involved in the probe include California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.