Local rafting company gearing up for rafting season

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WVNS) — Cantrell Ultimate rafting company in Fayetteville is gearing up for another season. Kristin Cantrell is the food and beverage manager. She said the phone is ringing off the hook for people who are excited for the season to begin.

“We feel it’s due to a lot of people wanted to get out. They’ve been cooped up for a very long time, people are feeling a little more comfortable. And we will still be following all of the guidelines,” Cantrell said.

With the ongoing pandemic, Cantrell said customers will still be required to wear a face mask while on the bus or in the restaurant; however, masks will not be required on the river.

“Obviously, we are doing six feet social distancing as much as actually possible and we only run groups, that you know came together, booked together,” Cantrell explained.

The season officially starts on April 1, 2021, but you can start rafting on the New River Gorge a little bit earlier.

“So and our first trip is March 29, so we definitely have those people coming and we will follow up with more trips for the first weeks of April as well,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell encourages everyone to get their bathing suits on and head out on the river.

“And we can’t wait for rating season,” Cantrell said.

For more information, visit their website.