Local Raleigh County business owners say businesses is booming, even through pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local business owner decided to take a leap of faith and open her dream business during the shut down last year.

Brittany Bailey-Cline is the Co-Owner of Busy Bee’s Bakery. She said she started out making the food at home but business became so overwhelming that she decided to move into a building last month.

“We started from home and we did orders and go meet at the parking lot out here and then we kept growing from that point. And ever since we moved in here we have been growing,” Bailey-Cline said.

She said ever since she was younger, she wanted to open a bakery. She went to her mom, Nicky Bailey, another Co-Owner of the Bakery, with the idea and her mom jumped on board.

“It’s just something she always wanted to do since she was little she used to draw pictures of a bakery so I thought why not try and if it works it works,” Nicky Bailey said.

Bailey-Cline shares the business with her brother, mother, and father. Justin Bailey, Bailey Cline’s brother, said he decided to join the business because he wanted to give kids a place for them to get a sweet treat after school.

“I think it’s pretty nice I remember some other bakeries that shut down when I was still in High school and I enjoyed going there. And it just gives other kids the experience to get treats after school and anything fun like that,” Justin Bailey said.

Bailey-Clines said she does have another job doing photography, however, if the bakery continues to do well, she may drop her photography job.

At this time, they are operating on a grab and go basis.