OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A new social media platform called Threads has rolled out, and we hit the streets to find out how the community feels about it.



People we found in our area say they are reluctant to use Threads or any social media for that matter.

A local man says he stopped using social media over six years ago.

Robert Caldwell says it is because of the amount of time it took away from his life.



“It’s nice to stay connected to people but sometimes people put too much emphasis on it. I just think you should limit your time with it,” said Robert Caldwell, a Fayetteville native.



A common concern with social media apps like Threads, is the risk of information leaks.