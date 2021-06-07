Local realtor holding Sinatra night for humane society

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local realtor is doing his part in raising money for the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Tim Berry, a long time sponsor of the humane society, said COVID-19 hurt the shelter and now it is in desperate need of not only money, but volunteers, supplies and support. So he is putting on a dinner and a show! It is called Swinging with Sinatra.

“It’s time for us all to start getting back together and getting out here and doing some things, and having some fun and I think this is an excellent opportunity to get the summer started,” said Berry.



The dinner takes place Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 2400 S. Kanawha Street in Beckley.



If you are interested in attending, you can purchase tickets from Tim Berry at 304-222-0940.