Local first responders remind riders of ATV riding rules and regulations

MOUNT LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is known for its ATV friendly trails and scenic views. But following several accidents, riders and first responders are taking a closer look at where they are riding.

Fire Chief of the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, Charlie Bickford, said this specific stretch of road is used often by riders, but they do not get a lot of rescue calls from that specific area. He said Monday’s accidents are still being investigated, but following the rules of the roads and trails is the best way to avoid danger.

“It could be a number of different things, I think people really try to push the limits of the vehicles and don’t respect them as much as they should,” said Chief Bickford.



Chief Bickford said it is always important to check ATV laws before heading out to a destination.

He said often times, with research, more deep terrain areas can be avoided.