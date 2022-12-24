BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are one of the unlucky Appalachian Power customers who are without power, there are places to go for a bite to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

The Omelet Shoppe in Beckley is one such place. Being open on Christmas is a tradition the restaurant has had for a very long time, going back over 40 years.

Thomas Dickerson is the district manager for Omelet Shoppe.

“And we kind of have always taken pride in the fact that that is something that we offer to people because a lot of places don’t stay open,” said Dickerson. “And, I have seen people here that come in on Christmas that are from out of town but they visit and they’ve been coming in here with their family for 30, 35, 40 years and even if this is the only day they come, they always expect us to be open on Christmas so it’s valuable to the community in that aspect, I think.”

According to Dickerson, Christmas Day is the busiest day of the year for Omelet Shoppe, and year after year, they continue to break single-day sales records.

So, to all those working tonight and tomorrow, thank you, and Merry Christmas.