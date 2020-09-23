Local restaurant discusses adapting to cooler temperatures with outdoor seating during pandemic

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Employees at local restaurants were forced to get creative and bend to adapt to evolving guidelines set by the state and the CDC. Paul Almond, the head chef at the Dish Cafe in Daniels, said he could not have imagined the changes that had to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a time when I had seen everything. And then March 18th happened, and it was like okay what are we going to do now,” Almond told 59News.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to sit inside and enjoy a meal for the longest time.

Almond said they took the warm weather and made their own outdoor dining section in the parking lot. Now, cold weather looms as we head into fall, and Almond said they are getting creative again to keep up with guidelines and keep everyone warm.

“Something to keep the weather off of the people. That way we can just have heaters that they can kind of crowd around, but right now, when you’re sitting out there and that wind starts hitting, it cuts right through you. We’re hoping we can keep this going until October or November but then we’ll see,” Almond said.

Almond said there are options for those who do not enjoy cold weather. Indoor seating is at 50 percent capacity, but Almond said they are not stopping carry-out and curbside pick-up services.

“We try and do everything where it can go home with these people and it can hold. We want that fresh flavor to be able to go to their house,” Almond said.

The Dish Cafe is located at 1466 Ritter Drive in Daniels. Give them a call at (304)-763-2366 for more information.