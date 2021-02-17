Local reverend speaks about Black History Month

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Black History Events continue at Bluefield State College. On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, local reverend Garry Moore shared his knowledge and expertise of the impact slavery has on America.

Reverend Moore said those impacts are still evident today. He said for decades the idea of slavery was pushed by Christian ideals. Ideals he said are still being pushed by some even today. He calls it the greatest sin of America.

“A national sin if you will, of America. Caused by the justification from theologians and politicians from the south is American slavery. American slavery is unique to America. It was a legal and a moral construct and exclusive to America,” said Moore.

Reverend Moore said educating the public on slavery is the key to helping people understand. He said he is hopeful education will eventually help the community have a better understanding of African American heritage.