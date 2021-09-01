Local salon lends a hand after flooding in Virginia

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A local business in Tazewell is lending a helping hand after flooding destroyed much of neighboring Hurley, Virginia.



Owner of The Vision Salon and Beauty Bar, Sarah Johnston, said when she saw the destruction in Hurley left behind from flooding, she knew she had to help.



The salon is a drop-off point for donations for those devastated in Hurley. Johnston is asking for donations of toiletries, non-perishable food, dog and cat food, water, shovels and things to clear away debris, as well as paper towels and toilet paper. She said although Hurley is more than an hour from her shop, when disaster strikes, communities come together.

“I think during these times, communities need to come together. We still need to show love and grace no matter what is going on in our world. We just have a heart to give and we just want to show our support. Because if it was us, I’m sure they would do the same thing,” said Johnston.



Donations will be accepted at the salon through Friday, September 3, 2021 and will be delivered Saturday, September 4, 2021.