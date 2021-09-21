Local sanitation board reminds public to clean up storm drains

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Rain in the forecast and leaves beginning to fall can create the perfect opportunity to back up storm drains.

Storm drains are the catch-all for basically anything that ends up in the road. That could be grass clippings, fallen leaves, and even trash. Luke Stevens with the Beckley Sanitary Board said it takes the whole community to keep the drains clear to prevent overflow and flooding.

“Especially in low lying areas, you’ll see localized flooding because the storm system isn’t able to take the water that it’s designed to take,” said Stevens.



Stevens said those who are still mowing should either leave the clippings in their yard or bag them up. He said the same applies to leaves, and if you see trash or debris blocking the drains, pick it up and dispose of it.